Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.96. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 974,928 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock has a market cap of C$240.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$35.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.