Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.96. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 974,928 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock has a market cap of C$240.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60.
In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore purchased 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
