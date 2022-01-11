Genaro Network Price Down 15.4% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $330,918.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.