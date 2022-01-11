Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

