Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

