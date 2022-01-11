Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

SPYG stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

