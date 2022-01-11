Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.