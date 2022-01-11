Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

