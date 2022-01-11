Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

CVS Health stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.