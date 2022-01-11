Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $323.73 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

