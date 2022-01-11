Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.72.
GCO stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.11.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
