Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.72.

GCO stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

