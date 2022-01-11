Genesis Shards Price Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $44,696.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

