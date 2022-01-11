Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $89.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gentherm shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 311 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

