GeoCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $436,492.83 and $716.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,856.99 or 0.99941975 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00306575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00090305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001692 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

