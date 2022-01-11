Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,634,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.9 days.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBNXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

