Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,634,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.9 days.
OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.
