Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.25. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.