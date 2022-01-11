Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $462.25. 32,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

