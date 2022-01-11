Glassman Wealth Services Has $573,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.70. 83,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,944. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $138.33 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

