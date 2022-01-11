Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 34,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 76,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,917,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 42.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 987,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

