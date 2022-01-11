Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.32. 208,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

