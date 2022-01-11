Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $111.67. 103,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,681. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

