Glassman Wealth Services Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 165,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 50.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 500,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,044,902. The company has a market cap of $295.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

