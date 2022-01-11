Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.89) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GKOS stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 100.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 81,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

