Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,298 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.27. 39,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,536. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.