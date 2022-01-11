Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 4.4% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 218.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 719,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 493,677 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

