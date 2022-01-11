Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GMED. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.07.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.