Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Reaches $16.20 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $16.20 million and $49,926.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00307658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,810,701 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

