Golff (GOF) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Golff has a market cap of $1.64 million and $1.38 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golff has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00062198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

GOF is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

