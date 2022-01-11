Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.03.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.56. 242,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,926. The company has a market cap of C$265.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.