GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $27.87 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,393,259 shares of company stock valued at $53,631,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

