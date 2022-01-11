Graviocoin Price Up 10.8% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $112.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00308640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

