Graypoint LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 78,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

