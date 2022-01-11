Graypoint LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

PAYX opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

