Graypoint LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

