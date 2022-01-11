Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,377 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 271,403 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 34.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

