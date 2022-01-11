Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

