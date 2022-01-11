Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Green Dot have declined over the past year.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,927,525. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

