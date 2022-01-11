GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Issue $0.75 Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Sunday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $879.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

