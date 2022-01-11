GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.86 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 5.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

