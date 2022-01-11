GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 146,142 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,142 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises 2.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.