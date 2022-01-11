Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Guardant Health stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

