Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,921,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day moving average of $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $204.83 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.