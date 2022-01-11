Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,335,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. 7,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

