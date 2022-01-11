Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.80. Guild shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

