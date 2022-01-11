Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 578 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

ACN stock traded down $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.56. 31,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.55. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.