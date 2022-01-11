Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.79. 8,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.