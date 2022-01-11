Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GIF opened at GBX 1.74 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.70. Gulf Investment Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

