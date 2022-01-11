Gunma Bank Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,961. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

