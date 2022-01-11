Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 920,963 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

