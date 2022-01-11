GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $2.15 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. GXChain has a total market cap of $161.47 million and $41.32 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00005047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003023 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,894,447 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.