Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 3,220

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,030 ($41.13) to GBX 3,220 ($43.71) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.93) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.93) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.45) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,689.20 ($36.50).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,865 ($38.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,214 ($30.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($44.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,079.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,953.54.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

